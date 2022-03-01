UniMex Network One Day Volume Hits $82,512.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $82,512.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.41 or 0.06653664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,055.24 or 0.99825462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00043493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002763 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,594 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

