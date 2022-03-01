Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.87

Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and traded as high as $31.27. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 4,285 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $138.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Union Bankshares news, CEO David Scott Silverman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $31,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 23,700.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 105.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 81.8% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

