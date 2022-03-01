Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.01 Per Share

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.0056. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
UPR stock opened at GBX 283.22 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 346.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 356.02. Uniphar has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 416 ($5.58). The company has a market cap of £773.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Uniphar Company Profile (Get Rating)
