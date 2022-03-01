Unistake Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Unistake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Unistake has a market cap of $2.87 million and $43,479.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.00 or 0.06661842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,064.93 or 0.99950107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00043708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00047214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,285,215 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

