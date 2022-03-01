United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.82

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.82 and traded as high as $17.25. United Bancorp shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 3,484 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.
United Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBCP)
United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.
