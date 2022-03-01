United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.82

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.82 and traded as high as $17.25. United Bancorp shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 3,484 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBCP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in United Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United Bancorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

