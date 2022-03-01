United Fire Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. United Fire Group has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $692.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,612 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

