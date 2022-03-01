United Fire Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
NASDAQ UFCS opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. United Fire Group has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $692.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.08.
Several research analysts have recently commented on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,612 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About United Fire Group (Get Rating)
United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.
