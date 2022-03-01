United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 2,772,523 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Antimony by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,240.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 298,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 99.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

