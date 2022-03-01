Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Universal worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Universal during the third quarter worth about $232,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,966 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Universal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE UVV opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $60.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

