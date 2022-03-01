Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Buyback $1.40 billion in Shares

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of UHS opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.02. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.08.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

