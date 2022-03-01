Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.20. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 202,728 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

