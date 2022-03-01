Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Analysts forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will announce $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.05 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $12.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,625,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 263,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

