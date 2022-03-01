UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.94 or 0.00013694 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.67 billion and $7.78 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00258775 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001404 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

