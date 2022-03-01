UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON UPGS opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.31) on Tuesday. UP Global Sourcing has a 1-year low of GBX 139.42 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($3.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.71. The firm has a market cap of £154.06 million and a PE ratio of 18.96.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn purchased 149,722 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £293,455.12 ($393,740.94).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

