UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON UPGS opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.31) on Tuesday. UP Global Sourcing has a 1-year low of GBX 139.42 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($3.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.71. The firm has a market cap of £154.06 million and a PE ratio of 18.96.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn purchased 149,722 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £293,455.12 ($393,740.94).

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile (Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

