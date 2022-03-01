Uptrennd Reaches Market Cap of $39,075.54 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $39,075.54 and approximately $7.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000467 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00068624 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

