UREEQA (URQA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $4,330.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UREEQA has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.53 or 0.06755496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,603.48 or 1.00207643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002784 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

