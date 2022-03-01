USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Shares Up 0.5%

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.69 and last traded at $51.64. 5,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 71,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

