USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of USANA Health Sciences worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20,930.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $974,137. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

