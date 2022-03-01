Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.43 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ciena were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ciena by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,342,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,273,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 65.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

