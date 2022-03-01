Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,320,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,479,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,918,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,026,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGN opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

