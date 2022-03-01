Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.36.

Shares of OC opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.