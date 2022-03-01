Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.61 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 135.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 123.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 983,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,904,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,897,000 after acquiring an additional 73,026 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,449. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

