Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Middleby were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,397,000 after buying an additional 249,752 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,864,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,868,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Middleby by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,374,000 after acquiring an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.56.

Middleby stock opened at $177.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $146.55 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

