Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 58,800 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 66,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,149. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.