Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

