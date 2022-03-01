Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,200 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE:ARW opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.