Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,800 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,239,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.