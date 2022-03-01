Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,835,000 after acquiring an additional 514,007 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JEF opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

