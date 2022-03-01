Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,400 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in APA were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of APA by 43.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,735,000 after acquiring an additional 439,263 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 1,336.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,520,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 4.45. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

