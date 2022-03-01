Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,500 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 229,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,302 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

