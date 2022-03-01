Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $319.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 104.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.96.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

