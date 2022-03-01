Utah Retirement Systems Sells 700 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $152.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average is $143.94.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

