Utah Retirement Systems Sells 900 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Assurant were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

AIZ stock opened at $169.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.92. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

