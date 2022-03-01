Utah Retirement Systems Takes $1.42 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Utah Retirement Systems owned about 0.06% of monday.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of monday.com by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 3,455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of monday.com by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,689,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, upped their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.07.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $158.87 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $121.96 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.60 and a 200-day moving average of $307.91.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

