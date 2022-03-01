Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Globe Life by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after buying an additional 71,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after buying an additional 100,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,655,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,249 shares of company stock worth $4,406,695. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

