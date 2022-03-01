UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of UWM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. 7,589,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,010. UWM has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get UWM alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In related news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in UWM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 60.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.