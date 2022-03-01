Vabble (VAB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $31,162.00

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Vabble has a market cap of $3.71 million and $31,162.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00034578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00104622 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,905,431 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

