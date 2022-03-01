Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:VHNAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 401,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHNAU. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000.

Shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

