Vai Market Cap Hits $54.98 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Vai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $54.98 million and approximately $53,763.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 59,265,624 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

