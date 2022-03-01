Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 4,961.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.13% of Vail Resorts worth $18,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 106.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $260.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.12 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.73.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

