Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Raises Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.718 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68.
Vale has raised its dividend by 74.5% over the last three years. Vale has a dividend payout ratio of 123.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Vale to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 143.3%.
VALE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. 49,054,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,768,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vale by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
