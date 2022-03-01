Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.36.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.
About Valero Energy (Get Rating)
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valero Energy (VLO)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.