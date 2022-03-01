Validity (VAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $273,076.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. Validity has a market capitalization of $16.54 million and approximately $273,076.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.66 or 0.00008412 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00383950 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000067 BTC.

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,520,800 coins and its circulating supply is 4,516,963 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

