Valor Token (VALOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.72 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001334 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00034783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00104859 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

