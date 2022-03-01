VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $9.21. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 935,157 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSX. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

