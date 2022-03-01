Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Holdings Increased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $69.99. 2,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,889. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.96. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

