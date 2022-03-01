Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Holdings Increased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.
NASDAQ VWOB traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.99. 2,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,889. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $80.57.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VWOB)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.