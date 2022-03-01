Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 88.6% in February

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the January 31st total of 298,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VIGI stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $93.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $5.397 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $21.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIGI)
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.