Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 88.6% in February

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the January 31st total of 298,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VIGI stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $93.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $5.397 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $21.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

