Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,342,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 866,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,168,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $53.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

