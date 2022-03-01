Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 834.2% in February

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 834.2% from the January 31st total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
