Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV) Trading Down 1.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.55 and last traded at $69.96. 650,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 516,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.